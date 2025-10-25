Ghaziabad: Two held for shooting dead 19-year-old friend in accidental fire from illegal weapon

GhaziabadThe Ghaziabad Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly shooting dead their 19-year-old friend in a case of “accidental firing” on the night of Diwali in Budh Vihar, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Irshad, sustained a gunshot to his abdomen and succumbed hours later at a Delhi hospital. A case was registered based on the complaint by Irshad’s family the next day on October 21, and the two suspects—Tejvir Kumar, alias Golu, 22, and Sandeep Sharma, 25—were arrested from Ankur Vihar.

“Golu had invited his friends for a party that night. There, Sandeep had come with a gun and was showing it to his friends. Golu insisted Sandeep let him ‘check out’ the weapon but the latter denied, prompting Golu to snatch it. In the process, a bullet was fired at the hands of Golu, which hit Irshad who was standing nearby,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP, Ankur Vihar circle.

Police said the boys fled the spot soon after. Irshad managed to reach his house, and his brother, Mohammad Adil, rushed him to a hospital. Irshad died during treatment the same night, officials said.

“Golu and Sharma claimed it was an accidental fire. The others present at the party also said the firing appeared accidental. The two have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS. A Section of the Arms Act was also added for using and possessing an illegal weapon,” the ACP added. The weapon used in the incident was also seized.