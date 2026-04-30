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‘Ghost’ claim leads Guj officials to skeletal remains in 30-yr-old case

The remains are suspected to belong to Farzana alias Shabnam, a Mumbai resident who had come to Ahmedabad to meet her partner, Shamshuddin over three decades ago

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 02:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has recovered skeletal remains believed to be of a woman killed in 1992, reopening a decades-old case with excavation underway on Wednesday at Vatva’s Qutubnagar area, a residential locality of Ahmedabad, officials aware of the matter said.

Police suspect she was killed following a dispute linked to their relationship. (Representative file photo)

The remains are suspected to belong to Farzana alias Shabnam, a Mumbai resident who had come to Ahmedabad to meet her partner, Shamshuddin over three decades ago, and allegedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Police suspect she was killed following a dispute linked to their relationship, as her visit reportedly created tension within his family, the officials said.

“Shamshuddin is believed to have disposed of the body in a well inside his house, allowing the crime to remain undetected for over three decades. He has since died. The case was initially treated as a missing person matter in 1992 and did not progress as a murder investigation at the time,” a police officer requesting anonymity said.

Speaking on the matter, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ajit Rajiyan said, “Rizwan, brother of the late Shamshuddin, along with other suspects, have been taken into custody and are being questioned. We have also started examining relatives of the accused and possible witnesses as part of the probe.”

“If the identity gets matched, then a murder case will be registered and further investigation will be carried out,” he added.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / ‘Ghost’ claim leads Guj officials to skeletal remains in 30-yr-old case
Home / Cities / Other Cities / ‘Ghost’ claim leads Guj officials to skeletal remains in 30-yr-old case
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