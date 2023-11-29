GIDA’s 34th Foundation Day: CM to launch event; investment projects in offing

GORAKHPUR The city of Gorakhpur is gearing up for the grand celebration of GIDA’s 34th Foundation Day, set to commence on Thursday. This event is poised to catapult Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) into the realm of industrial prowess, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to elevate it alongside Noida, said officials.

Yogi Adityanath, who will be the chief guest, is slated to inaugurate the mega event. (HT File)

Yogi Adityanath, who will be the chief guest, is slated to inaugurate the mega event. In exclusive discussions with a dozen selected industrialists, he aims to inspire investments in the region, as confirmed by the CM’s camp office.

Selected industrialists, ranging from agricultural and leather sectors to LuLu Mall officials, mustard oil companies, and PepsiCo, will articulate their concerns before contemplating investments during the meeting with the CM.

Anuj Malik, CEO of GIDA, asserted that Yogi Adityanath would lay the foundation stone and inaugurate groundbreaking investment projects worth ₹1300 crore, ushering in employment opportunities for approximately 3400 youths. Outlining the projects, Malik specified that private industrialists would invest ₹800 crore, while GIDA would facilitate land allotment papers for new plants worth ₹500 crore.

In addition to this, the CM is expected to inaugurate a four-day trade fair, paralleling the one at Pragati Maidan, and GIDA officials stand ready to receive a cascade of gifts from the CM’s hand.

Preparations for the event are complete, with a four-day trade fair and a new GIDA sector spread across 200 acres near Kalesar primed for industrial setup allocations.

The launch of the GIDA Seva Portal, offering online facilities for information access and complaint registration, is on the agenda, as confirmed by Malik. District authorities revealed that 250 stalls showcasing local products are set up for the four-day trade fair.

Established on November 30, 1989, GIDA witnessed a surge in industrial growth post-2017, coinciding with Yogi Adityanath assuming office as CM. Multinational companies, such as PepsiCo, have since invested significantly, with a notable ₹1100 crore infusion into the region.

