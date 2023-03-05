Experts from US and Europe arrived for a workshop on ‘elephant healthcare’ organised by the Mathura-based NGO, Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the UP Forest Department and Central Zoo Authority.

Global experts discuss elephant welfare in Mathura (Sourced)

Over 15 field veterinarians and elephant care managers from India underwent training in elephant behaviour, physiology and health care of captive pachyderms, the diseases that grip them, caring for ageing animals, foot care among other things.

The five-day workshop at the training centre located at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura concluded on Friday where along with theoretical aspects of elephant management, participants also engaged in field demonstrations and exposure visits to the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre and the Elephant Hospital Campus, established by Wildlife SOS and the U.P. Forest Department in Mathura. About 30 elephants, rescued from extremely stressful conditions like being used in wedding processions, performing in circuses and giving tourist rides, have been kept here, SOS officials said.

Participants said they learnt a variety of skills and gained knowledge about elephant health and welfare from experts like Dr Susan K. Mikota from Elephant Care International, USA, Dr Willem Schafternaar, Netherlands, Dr Janine L. Brown, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, USA, Dr Hollis Burbank-Hammarlund, Work For WildLife International, and veterinarians from Wildlife SOS.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said: “The workshop provided opportunity to gain valuable insight on veterinary health care and elephant welfare issues from experts who travelled here from various countries.”

Hollis Burbank-Hammarlund, founder director, Work for WildLife International, said: “We wanted to bring a specially designed workshop for wildlife veterinarians working with elephants in wildlife sanctuaries, zoos, rescue centres and elephant camps across India.”

Dr. S. Ilayaraja, deputy-director, veterinary services, Wildlife SOS, said: “Objective was to enhance skills of veterinary officers and sensitise them on various issues related to elephant behaviour, physiology and health care of captive elephants and welfare management. This workshop will help bring a positive change in the field of conservation in India.”

