Panaji, The Goa government has launched a guided sea-swimming programme titled 'Sagar Safar' to make visitors and tourists aware of the safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea water. Goa govt launches 'Sagar Safar' initiative to enhance beach safety

Under the programme, participants are educated about sea dynamics, including different types of waves, rip currents and the significance of various flag signals placed on beaches. The sessions also focus on guiding swimmers about safe and unsafe zones in the sea, a senior official from the state tourism department said.

The initiative, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and being carried out in collaboration with Drishti Marine lifesaving services, seeks to create awareness about sea conditions, wave patterns and safety signals so that visitors can enjoy swimming in the ocean with greater confidence and preparedness, he said.

According to officials, the sessions under 'Sagar Safar' are being conducted daily at 11 am and 4 pm at Baga, Calangute, Sinquerim, Candolim , Benaulim and Colva beaches .

The practical training is carried out under the supervision of trained lifeguards, with participants equipped with life jackets and other safety gear while entering the sea.

The state government said the initiative is part of its broader effort to enhance beach safety and ensure that tourists not only enjoy Goa's coastline but do so in a safe and informed manner.

Some of those who participated in the programme shared their experiences.

Sakshi Verekar said, "Since childhood, I was very scared of sea waves and felt anxious about going into deep water. However, I always wanted to experience the deep sea. This experience turned out to be very good for me, and I would advise everyone to try it at least once in their life."

Another participant, Ruchita, said the programme helped her understand crucial safety aspects. "They explained to us about different types of waves, what we should do and what we should avoid doing, the meaning of various flags, and gave information about sea currents. They also guided us on where it is safe to swim and the places one should stay away from," she said.

