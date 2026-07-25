Panaji, Goa Tourism Department has launched the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a three-day pilgrimage circuit connecting 11 prominent temples across the state, as part of its efforts to promote spiritual tourism under the "Goa Beyond Beaches" initiative.

Goa govt launches three-day pilgrimage circuit to boost spiritual tourism

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Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the pilgrimage circuit at the Shree Mahaganapati Temple in Khandola in North Goa on Friday in the presence of Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte, State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Kedar J Naik and other officials.

The Department of Tourism, in association with GTDC, also flagged off two dedicated buses to operate along the pilgrimage route, facilitating devotees and tourists.

Addressing the function, Sawant said Goa's cultural identity is reflected not only in its beaches but also in its temples, churches and heritage monuments.

"The 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' will encourage devotees and tourists to discover these sacred destinations. We must continue strengthening such initiatives to inspire people to explore every corner of the state," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Khaunte said the initiative was another milestone in the state's "Goa Beyond Beaches" vision aimed at diversifying tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khaunte said the initiative was another milestone in the state's "Goa Beyond Beaches" vision aimed at diversifying tourism. {{/usCountry}}

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"Many people associate Goa only with its beaches, but the state has much more to offer. We have been expanding tourism through eco-tourism, adventure tourism, hinterland experiences and homestays. The launch of the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' brings Goa's rich spiritual heritage to the forefront through a thoughtfully curated circuit of 11 revered temples," he said.

The minister said the government would continue strengthening infrastructure and visitor facilities at temple destinations.

GTDC chairman Naik said the dedicated buses would make the pilgrimage more accessible and convenient for devotees and visitors. He added that the government had also invested in beautifying and developing the Shree Mahaganapati Temple and would undertake similar initiatives at other religious sites.

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The three-day circuit covers Shree Mahaganapati Temple at Khandola, Shree Devkikrishna Temple at Marcel, Shree Anant Temple at Savoi-Verem and the Mahadev Temple at Tambdi Surla on the first day.

The second day's itinerary includes Brahmadev Temple at Brahma Karmali near Valpoi, Dattawadi at Sankhali and the Saptakoteshwar Temple at Narve.

On the final day, the pilgrimage covers the Parashuram Temple at Poinguinim, Shree Shantadurga Kunkalikarin Temple at Fatorpa, Shree Damodar Temple at Zambaulim and Shree Hari Mandir at Margao in South Goa.

The tourism department said the initiative was aimed at promoting Goa as a year-round destination by showcasing its spiritual, cultural and heritage assets alongside its traditional beach tourism.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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