Goa govt’s move to modernise traditional beach shacks raises operators’ concerns

A move by the Goa tourism department to ostensibly improve the design and facilities of shacks that are set up along Goa beaches, has sparked fears among the traditional stakeholders.

A total of 359 shacks are set up along the beaches in Goa. (HT file photo)

They believe that the move is aimed at dispossessing the community from the business that has been the domain of the original inhabitants of the beach villages, primarily the fishing communities who have been setting up shacks since the 1970s.

“This is nothing but a backdoor entry for big business interests to enter into the traditional shack business in the state of Goa,” John Lobo, the secretary of the Shack Owners’ Welfare Society, said.

The Goa tourism department had announced it will be setting up four ‘model beach shacks’ along beaches in the state that will be made of bamboo composite material and -- unlike traditional shacks -- consist of a ground plus one floor.

The shacks will then be leased out to winning bidders via a tender process -- which will be opened for anyone willing to bid, but not limited to members of Goa’s traditional shack community as is the practice with bidding for beach shacks.

“Goa’s shack owners are pioneers in this form of business not just in the country but in the entire world. We have been running shacks since the 1970s and have given Goa’s unique character. The government only has a history of losses,” Cruz Cardoso, the president of the All Goa Shack Owners Association, alleged.

State tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, however, said the state government will take all tourism stakeholders into confidence before formulating any policy for the state.

“Shacks are being run and will continue to be run by Goans. We are trying to improve the quality of the experience being offered to the tourists who come and visit Goa to give them an experience that is the best in the world,” Khaunte said, adding that he will hold consultations with all stakeholders before carrying forward his plans.

According to the present shack policy, applications are invited from Goan youth, preferably unemployed, who are then allotted space along the state’s beaches to set up shacks based on a draw of lots.

The shacks are set up using an eco-friendly material, usually coconut tree trunks, bamboo material and wooden planks for flooring.

A total of 359 shacks are set up along the beaches, nearly two thirds of which are along the more popular stretches of north Goa.

