Goa hotel owner killed, 2 staff injured as tourist’s SUV runs into reception

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) ran into the reception of a hotel at Goa’s Anjuna coastal village killing the hotel’s owner and injuring two staff at the reception.

The hotel’s owner, Remedia Mary Albuquerque, was standing near the reception counter when the incident happened. (Representative Image)

The driver of the Ford Endeavour SUV, identified as Sachin Kurup, 42, a resident of Kondhwa, Pune, has been arrested by police and booked for culpable homicide.

According to police, Kurup was visiting the La Maior Roma Resort at Vagator in Anjuna. He lost control of the vehicle taking the 2-ton SUV straight into the hotel’s reception killing the resort’s owner Remedia Mary Albuquerque, 57, and injuring two of her staff, Shiv Mangal Dindo, 22, and Rupa Paras, 31, who were present at the reception counter along with the deceased lady when the mishap took place.

“He drove his car in a reckless and dangerous manner knowing fully well that it could result in the death of any innocent person. Remedia Mary Albuquerque was standing near the reception counter when the incident happened,” deputy superintendent of police, Jivba Dalvi, said.

