Goa: People demand arrest of Catholic priest over his remarks on Shivaji

Around 150-200 people gathered outside the police station in the port town of Vasco da Gama in Goa, demanding the arrest of the Catholic priest and social campaigner Bolmax Pereira for his comments during a religious celebration concerning Shivaji (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj).

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have booked Pereira under sections 295A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), and section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), based on a complaint filed on Thursday evening by a group of people, however, the crowd refused to relent demanded his immediate arrest.

“An FIR (first information report) has been lodged and the investigation into the matter will now commence,” Vasco police inspector Kapil Nayak, said.

In a video that circulated on social media, the Catholic priest could be heard saying “While the Maratha warrior king was a national hero, some people had made him into a god.”

“There are a few people for whom Shivaji has become a god. Shivaji is not a god. Yes, he’s a national hero. We have to honour and respect him. What he has done, the battles he has fought to protect his people, for all that he deserves respect. He is a hero, but not a god,” Pereira was heard saying during a sermon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video went viral on social media sparking outrage among Shivaji lovers.

The priest later apologised for his comments and said that his remarks were taken out of context.

The priest said that he was shocked to learn that his sermon was “selectively taken out of context” to show only one part of the statement and the other part praising his valour and heroism where in he protected his people and his kingdom and stood against invaders, was maliciously omitted, which he said he believed was to incite anger and create enmity between communities.

“If any individual or organisation has been hurt due to this episode and misunderstanding, I express my deepest regret and hope and pray that the long-lasting bond between communities that have existed for centuries is maintained and grows stronger,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}