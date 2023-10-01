Goa Police to probe Instagram post allegedly insulting religious sentiments

The Goa Police have constituted a cyber team to investigate the source of a social media post that allegedly insulted the sentiments of the Muslim community. The Goa Police said an FIR has been registered and a cyber team has been constituted to thoroughly investigate the case. (Representative Image)

The team was constituted based on the complaints by members of the community who had gathered in large numbers outside the Margao Police Station to protest the post.

“An FIR has been registered and a cyber team has been constituted to thoroughly investigate a case registered against an unknown person regarding a defamatory post on Instagram hurting religious sentiments,” said South Goa superintendent of police, Abhishek Dhania.

The police had received complaints both at the Margao Police Station and the Ponda Police Station.

A crowd gathered outside the police station at around 10.30pm on Friday night demanding action against the culprits, and dispersed after police assured the protesters that action would be taken no sooner a complaint was received.

Kutbuddin Nadaf, one of the protesters, said the sentiments of the Muslim community was hurt by the derogatory comments made against Prophet Muhammad.

“We demand the immediate arrest of the person involved in hurting our religious sentiments. We Muslims have never made any abusive comments against the Hindus and their Gods,” he said.

