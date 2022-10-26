Goa receives season’s first charter flight with 189 tourists from Kazakhstan

Goa received its first charter flight of the tourist season with a flight from Kazakhstan carrying 189 passengers landing at Dabolim airport on Wednesday.

“A flight of SCAT Airlines touched down at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Wednesday morning which made it the first charter arrival of the season,” Nilesh Shah, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, said.

The tourists were welcomed into the state by transport minister Mauvin Godinho.

The first charter of Goa’s winter tourist season usually arrives in the last week of September or the first week of October, usually from Russia with other destinations following suit. However, this year it got delayed with several cancellations including flights from Russia, Ukraine and the UK.

Airport officials have said that the Kazakh operator will bring one charter flight per week.

Goa receives around 9 lakh foreign tourists annually, almost all from Europe and a bulk of whom arrive via charter flights on package trips with pre-arranged services, including transport, accommodation, meals and options for associated activities.

Charter tourism has been particularly popular in Scandinavian countries where individuals seek to avoid long, cold, and dark winters to visit the warmer south.

According to industry representatives, charter planes with tourists from Europe including Russia flying in and out of Goa Airport make up 92% of the country’s charter industry as well as serve to bring in a majority of foreign tourists who come to Goa. The UK, Germany, Poland, Russia and Ukraine are the primary sources of foreign tourists to Goa.

Goa tourism stakeholders fear that should Goa lose out on tourists from the UK owing to the slow process of issuing visas on account of bilateral issues between India and the UK, Goa will be unable to win back the lost tourism markets that have helped sustain it for years.