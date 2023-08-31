Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Goa University teacher booked for alleged sexual harassment of student

Goa University teacher booked for alleged sexual harassment of student

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2023 02:15 PM IST

According to the father of the girl student, he had reported the matter to the university authorities

A Goa University teacher was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a student, police said on Thursday.

(Representative Photo)

The father of the girl student in his complaint has alleged that the teacher touched his daughter inappropriately.

He said that he had reported the matter to the university authorities, however, they did not take any action against the accused teacher.

Police said that a complaint was registered against the accused teacher at the Panaji Women’s police station based on the complaint given by the father of the rape survivor.

The teacher was booked under sections 354 (sexual assault) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, said police inspector Reema Malik, adding “...We have recorded the student’s statement and we are probing the case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
student father police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP