“Godman” arrested from Jalna for cheating Pune businessman of 52 lakh

PUNE A self-proclaimed “godman” has been arrested from Jalna by officials of Unit 3 of the Pune police Crime Branch on Thursday, for duping a Pune-based businessman of ₹52,01,000.

The arrested man was identified as Kisam Asaram Pawar (41), according to a statement issued by Shrinivas Ghadage, deputy commissioner of police, Crime, Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 40-year-old businessman living in Ganesh nagar, Dhayari.

The officials of Unit 3 set a trap and sent a decoy customer to the godman in Hiravkhed, Mantha taluka of Jalna district on Thursday. Pawar was arrested along with material he used to fool people into believing that he had divine powers.

“The complainant had experienced losses in 2016-17 and had started giving him money that year. He owns workshops in Pune and was promised a rain of money,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Unit-3, Crime branch.

The arrested man allegedly told the complainant that he will need to perform multiple pujas to bring about the rainfall of money.

Pawar also made the 40-year-old business owner believe that he had divine powers which would allow him to solve his financial woes.

The man stopped sending money to Pawar after he failed to deliver on the promise. However, months later, he contacted the complainant again and said that his work was done, but the money rain would require another religious procedure to be done. That is when the complainant wrote to DCP Ghadage and reported the man.

When asked whether the police suspect the man to have duped other people, Senior PI Shewale said, “We are urging people to come forward if they have been duped by this man. We are also investigating other angles.”

Pawar will be produced in court on Friday.

A case under relevant Sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at Sinhagad road police station.