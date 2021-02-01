Godown collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi; worker rescued, more feared trapped

A godown located at Harihar compound, Mankoli, in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed around 10.25 am, officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) fire department said. Around seven to eight workers are feared trapped under the debris.

“Our team reached the spot and has initiated rescue operations. According to locals, seven to eight workers could be trapped under the debris,”said BNCMC chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar.

The regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC-RDMC) has also left for the spot. “Three fire tenders of the Bhiwandi fire brigade have reached the spot. Our team is on the way and we have also informed the national disaster response force for help,” said TMC- RDMC chief Santosh Kadam.

Earlier, in September last year, 38 people had lost their lives after the Jilani building collapse in Bhiwandi. The BNCMC had set up an inquiry committee to inspect all the illegal and dangerous structures in Bhiwandi.