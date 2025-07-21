Godrej Air project: Home buyers protest delayed flats delivery

A group of homebuyers of Godrej Air project in Sector 85, Gurugram, on Sunday protested outside the under-construction condominium over delay in delivery of their flats, lack of 24-metre access road, and non-completion of club house. Buyers also alleged that several amenities including the Clubhouse, promised by March 2025, remain incomplete, along with other essential amenities, leading to frustration due to the builder’s casualness. (HT Photo)

The buyers alleged that the developer had promised them to deliver the project in 2023 but despite repeated promises, the flats are yet to be delivered.

Godrej Properties, the developer constructing the flats, however, denied the allegation while assuring that they are committed to complete the project, and will deliver all the promised amenities.

Launched in 2018, the Godrej Air project has 512 flats, as per the home buyers. The project has 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats sold between ₹1.5 to ₹2.5 crore.

According to the developer, there are 511 buyers in the project.

Pravin Kumar Agarwal, a home buyer, living in another Godrej project, said that despite promises of possession in 2023, buyers are still waiting for their homes with no firm handover date, facing ongoing financial strain from both EMIs and rent. “Many home buyers have sold their properties to invest in this project as they wanted to live in a high quality, and safe community. But their dreams have crashed. The people are paying rent, and EMIs. But there is no delivery of flats.”

Another protestor Jatin Gandhi said that at the time of launching the project, the developer had allegedly misrepresented access to the project, with a 24-metre sector road now blocked due to the expired lease. “When the project was launched, the developer showed access from a 24 metres road and a revenue road. But these roads are closed now. We have been requesting for the last two years to the management to complete the project, but to no avail.”

Asked about the home buyers’ concerns, a Godrej Properties spokesperson said: “We continue to engage proactively with all homeowners of Godrej Air, and keeping them updated on the Project’s progress (last updated on July 19). We had applied for a grant of Occupation Certificate (OC) to the Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, post ensuring necessary compliances, and are in final stages of obtaining the OC (expected by August)…. We have complied with our license conditions and handed over a portion of land falling within 24-meter road to the authorities. As far as the 24-meter road falling outside our license is concerned, it is the government’s obligation to ensure roads are made…. Further, the project is accessible through another 24-meter road. We are also working to give multiple access points towards the project.”