Going Green: Team of 4 school students in Lucknow develops cars that clean air when driven

Lucknow: While the global conversation on air pollution is still centered around developing and adopting commercially viable cars that wouldn’t emit pollutants into the air, four school-going children from Lucknow have gone a step further to protect the environment. They have built battery-powered cars that not only don’t pollute the air but clean it as well. These cars have what they call a Dust Filtration System (DFS) which cleans the air when the vehicle is driven.

The whizz-kids behind the innovation are -- 11-year-old Viraj Mehrotra, 9-year-old Aaryav Mehrotra, 12-year-old Garvit Singh, and 14-year-old Shreyansh Mehrotra. The group -- which likes to call itself ‘Four-ever’ -- was mentored and supervised by Milind Raj, a robotic expert from Lucknow. The idea behind the cars is to make the country free from sound and air pollution, introduce an affordable car in the EV segment, and help India become a self-reliant nation.

Among the most striking features of the three cars built by the team are -- dust filtration system that catches the floating dust particles from the air, a range of 100 kilometres on a single full charge, modern design, and Brush Less Direct Current Motor (BLCDM) of 1,000W and 1,800W capacities, among others.

In the coming days, the team would work on making these cars 5G ready. Another highlight of these cars -- that were built in just over 250 days -- is that a lot of their parts are made up of recycled material. Besides, the three cars are of different sizes, shapes, and designs. Among them, one is a three-seater, the other is a two-seater, and the third one is a one-seater.

Speaking on their innovation, Shreyansh Mehrotra, a student of Class 10 at The Millennium School, said, “I have named my car Murcielago, which is a Spanish name for a bat. I draw inspiration from Elon Musk, who brought a revolution in the electric vehicle sector. It took me ₹2 lakh (nearly) to develop this battery-run car that purifies the air.”

In a similar vein, Garvit Singh, a student of Class 6 at Kunskapsskolan School, said that his car -- named GS Motors (after his initials) -- presently runs on lead acid battery, however, he will soon change it to lithium battery-powered vehicle. “This would improve the car’s performance,” said Singh. Meanwhile, Garvit’s schoolmates -- Viraj and Amit Mehrotra -- said that it took them ₹2.93 lakh to build their car. While Viraj is a Class 6 student, Amit studies in Class 3.

The future mission of the group is to develop an ultra-affordable vehicle to promote road safety and transform mobility with the I.o.T. (Internet of Things) technology in India.