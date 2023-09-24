Gold worth over 1 cr smuggled from Bangladesh seized by Customs in Meghalaya

The sleuths of the Customs department seized gold worth over ₹1 crore smuggled through the Indo-Bangladesh border of Meghalaya and arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with it on Saturday, officials said.

Customs officials said that 14 pieces of gold, packed in two plastic pouches, were recovered from a vehicle intercepted at Jhalupara, Shillong, on Saturday. (Sourced)

Officials said that responding swiftly to credible intel that a sizable quantity of gold of foreign origin smuggled through the international border would be transported in a vehicle to Guwahati, sleuths of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) (CCP), Shillong intercepted a Mahindra XUV500 SUV at Jhalupara, Shillong on Saturday.

The vehicle had one occupant who was based in Rangia in Assam, though originally from West Bengal.

“On interrogation, he confessed that smuggled gold of foreign origin was in his possession. Thereafter, 14 pieces of gold, which were packed in two plastic pouches were recovered. Total weight was 1632.450 grams valued at ₹1,01,78,326,” said a communique issued by the office of the CCP, Shillong.

Specific details of a middleman who had handed him 7 pieces were gathered and on a swift follow-up action, the officers of CCP intercepted the said person at Jhalupara.

He further revealed that he had collected the gold from a lady at a shop at Barabazzar Shillong. A further operation at the said shop resulted in recovery of Rs. 9.5 Lakh which is suspected be the sale proceeds of smuggled gold, which was also seized.

“The lady was also interrogated, and it was revealed that the gold was smuggled from the Indo-Bangladesh border,” the statement said.

“Three persons have been arrested and further investigation is in progress,” it added.

According to the communique, last month the sleuths of CCP Shillong had seized 5 gold biscuits weighing 582.70 grams from a person travelling in a Maruti 800 car, which was intercepted near Jorabat.