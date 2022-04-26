Gold worth ₹48 lakh recovered from two passengers at Varanasi airport
Custom officials recovered gold worth ₹48 lakh from two passengers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday.
The passengers brought the gold from Sharjah by hiding it in their shoes, said the officials.
The officials said that on suspicion, two passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were checked. Officials said that passenger Krishna Kumar of Patna had made a special box in his shoes. When the sole was separated from the shoe, 395.400 grams gold was recovered. Its estimated price is about ₹21 lakh 35 thousand rupees ( ₹21.35 lakh).
Another passenger, Harendra Prasad, a resident of Kushinagar, also brought gold by hiding it in his shoes. Around 495 grams of gold was recovered from him. Its estimated price is about ₹26 lakh 76 thousand ( ₹26.76 lakh).
A senior official of the custom said that action has been taken under the Customs Act by confiscating the gold recovered from the two passengers. Later they were produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate and from there, both were sent to jail. Further investigation is on, he said.
5 stunt bikers arrested in Lucknow, 12 two-wheelers seized
The Lucknow police on Monday seized 12 two wheelers and arrested five people from different parts of the city, police said. “Five people identified as Salman, Faizan, Mohd Taufiq and Mohd Sadiq, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and Mohd Naseem Khan, 54, were arrested for carrying out stunt biking,” inspector Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said. Shukla said they were getting regular complaints about youths performing stunts on two-wheelers and driving dangerously.
PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper
HT Correspondent letters@htlve.com Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject. The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.
Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers
In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises. The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades. This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy.
Contractors’ union meets CM Bommai, gives no proof of corruption
After accusing the state government of corruption, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Monday appeared to have softened its stand on its earlier charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government after their meeting in Bengaluru. “We had a good discussion and submitted our list of demands to the chief minister and he reciprocated well,” KSCA president Kempanna said. He said that the CM has sought the association's cooperation to fight corruption.
Bengaluru school’s mandatary Bible policy triggers fresh row
A Christian school has come under fire by a right wing organisation — Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi — for making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non- Christians. The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign against the Clarence High School for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons. Speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they will abide by the laws.
