Golden jackal rescued from a medical store in Thane near Mumbai

An adult jackal entered a medical store in the busy market area of Kharkar Ali in Thane and kept the shopkeepers in the area on their toes for more than two hours. At first, people mistook it to be a dog and tried to shoo it away only to realise later that it was a jackal.

The jackal entered the shop around 11.30am was rescued around 2pm by animal lovers and forest department. Forest officials believe the jackal might have strayed from the mangroves as the area was near the creek.

Forest officials sent the jackal for medical examination at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Rahul Pandey, the owner of the shop, said, “The jackal directly entered the shop and sat in a corner. We first thought it to be a stray and tried to scare him with a broom. But it snatched the broom and refused to move. When we realised it was a jackal, we closed the shop and informed forest officials.”

Sanjay Pawar, range forest officer, Thane, confirmed that the jackal was rescued with the help of Wildlife Welfare Association members. “The jackal was found at 11.30am and was rescued after around two-and-a-half hours. We suspected the jackal came from the creek, which is merely 500 metres from the spot. A stray dog from the area had attacked him; hence he tried to hide in the shop. He had dog bites on his left leg. We rescued him by placing a nylon cage and have sent him for check up to medical officers at Borivli,” said Pawar.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, senior veterinarian at SGNP, said, “The animal is around 2.5-years old and is a male golden Jackal. It has some minor wounds on his left hind leg. Necessary treatment has been provided and it looks healthy. We have kept it under observation.”