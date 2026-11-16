Gorakhpur ghats witness massive turnout

: Thousands of devotees gathered at riverbanks and water bodies across Gorakhpur on Sunday evening to offer ‘arghya’ to the setting sun on the third day of Chhath Puja. Women observing the 36-hour fast offered prayers for the health and prosperity of their families amid devotional songs and chants. The four-day festival will conclude on Monday morning with prayers to the rising sun. (For representation only)

Major gatherings were reported at Rajghat, Shri Goraksh Ghat, Shri Ram Ghat, Hanumangarhi, Domingarh and Ekla Bandh, besides Ramgarh Lake and Chiluwatal.

The rituals began around 5.20 pm, with devotees offering milk, water and traditional offerings, including fruits, sugarcane and thekua.

Municipal officials inspected the ghats to review sanitation, security and other arrangements. The Jal Kal department monitored facilities at hundreds of urban and rural locations, with water supplied to 105 temporary ponds through tankers and other equipment.

The Municipal Corporation appealed to devotees to avoid firecrackers, banned polythene and dumping Puja offerings into water bodies.

The four-day festival will conclude on Monday morning with prayers to the rising sun.