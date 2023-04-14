Two accused in shootout case held after encounter in Gorakhpur

The Gorakhpur district police arrested two accused wanted in a shootout incident, in village Jungle Tikonia, under the Pipraich police station of the district, on Friday morning.

Manoj Kumar Awasthi, SP, north, confirmed the arrest of Tejasvi Patel and Anil Rajbhar and said that acting on tip-off, the police signalled the two youths on a motorcycle to stop but they tried to escape and opened fire at the police personnel. In retaliation, the police also opened fire resulting in injuries to Tejaswi, who lost control of the motorcycle and fell and was overpowered by the police.

The two accused were allegedly involved in a shootout resulting in the death of one Vipin Pandey and injuries to Monu Gour and Vishvas at Patel crossing near village Harakhpur under Pipraich police station of district on April 10.

Officials said that following the complaint of the deceased Vipin Pandey’s father, Indrajeet Pandey, police had registered a case against five accused – including Tejasvi Patel and Anil Rajbhar – under sections 302,307,153,248 of the IPC. Two accused in the case, Satyapal Rajbhar and Mukesh Rajbhar, were arrested on Tuesday and a hunt for the other three was still on.

According to official reports, the shootout was a result of old rivalry between two groups of the same village. On April 10, three friends were talking at Patel crossing when five armed miscreants on board two motorcycles opened fire aiming at Monu, who sustained injuries. But Vipin Pandey suffered bullet injuries in the stomach and died on the spot. Vishwas also suffered bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

