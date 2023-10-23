Gorakhpur prepares for grand Vijay Dashmi procession led by CM

GORAKHPUR Authorities in Gorakhpur have taken extensive security measures ahead of the Vijay Dashmi procession, set to be led by chief minister and head priest of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath. In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, members of the minority community will welcome the procession at the main entrance of the Gorakhnath Temple, adhering to a long-standing tradition.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple. (HT Photo)

On Monday evening, police officials conducted a flag march in sensitive areas, including Shahpur, as part of their efforts to ensure a peaceful event. SP (City) Krishn Kumar Bishnoi supervised the verification of police personnel deployed at significant puja pandals to strengthen security arrangements.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and SSP Dr Gaurav Grover inspected the artificial water bodies designated for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols at various locations. Additionally, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were strategically stationed to enhance safety measures.

The Vijay Dashmi procession is scheduled to commence from the Gorakhnath Temple in the evening on Tuesday, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath leading the way following blessings from Guru Gorakshnath.

Seated on a chariot, the chief minister will offer his blessings to devotees as the yatra culminates at Mansarovar Ram Leela Maidan. There, he will perform the coronation of Lord Rama, followed by an Aarti and worship of Lord Ram, Mata Janki, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Within the temple premises, a traditional Tilak Utsav program will be held on Tuesday morning, during which the Gorakhpeeth in-charge will also bless the devotees. A traditional feast, organized by the temple management, will see participation from a diverse range of people from different communities.

As the head of Gorakhpeeth, the CM will continue the age-old tradition of settling disputes among saints in the Nath Panth, reflecting his significant role as a magistrate in the apex body of the Akhil Bharatvarsh Avadhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha.

