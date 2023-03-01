Gorakhpur’s first hi-tech police station becomes operational

GORAKHPUR In a shot in the arm for the district, Gorakhpur’s first modern and hi-tech police station has become operational. Located near the iconic Gorakhnath temple, the four-storeyed Gorakhnath police station is right outside the camp office of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The four-storeyed police station is located near the iconic Gorakhnath temple. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The several facilities available in the police station building include -- air-conditioned premises, renovated reception hall with a chandelier, a modular kitchen, a dining hall for 80 people, an official lounge, a cafeteria, and a lift service.

The construction of this modern police station, spread over 1,000 square feet, began in March 2021. According to project in-charge Sudheer Kumar, the state government allocated ₹17.5 cr for modernisation of the police station.

The project manager added that a final touch is being given to the police station. Besides, the construction of 10 residential flats for police staff is also underway. Along with separate lock-ups for male and female criminals, the jail also has the facility of constant CCTV surveillance. It also has barracks for 100 cops in addition to separate rooms for police staff for investigation. Another separate room is meant for complainants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The facilities make this police station a standout. This station would set a precedence for other police stations in terms of modernisation,” added Kumar.