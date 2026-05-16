Government ramps up relief efforts after deadly storm in Prayagraj; compensation, aid announced

Large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations are underway after a severe storm hit Prayagraj on Wednesday, resulting in widespread destruction and significant loss of life.

According to official figures, 26 people have lost their lives in the disaster so far. (FILE PHOTO)

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District in-charge and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh, said the government works on the principle of “Antyodaya,” ensuring support reaches every poor and affected citizen. He made the statement during his visit to the storm-affected areas on Friday, where he assessed the damage, interacted with affected families, and visited hospitals.

According to official figures, 26 people have lost their lives in the disaster so far. The minister described the incident as deeply tragic and assured that the government stands firmly with the bereaved families. He said that, following the chief minister’s directives, an ex gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh would be provided immediately to the next of kin of each victim.

He also announced that families whose homes were destroyed would receive housing assistance, while eligible women would be covered under pension schemes and other welfare programmes. The administration has been placed on high alert, with relief materials being distributed swiftly across the affected areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister further stressed that no affected person would be left without assistance and called for coordinated efforts between officials and local agencies to accelerate recovery work. He also appealed to the public to conserve water and use electricity and fuel responsibly in view of the prevailing heat conditions and possible pressure on resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister further stressed that no affected person would be left without assistance and called for coordinated efforts between officials and local agencies to accelerate recovery work. He also appealed to the public to conserve water and use electricity and fuel responsibly in view of the prevailing heat conditions and possible pressure on resources. {{/usCountry}}

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