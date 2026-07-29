Govt committed to developing Buddhist pilgrimage sites: Maurya

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘double-engine’ government is continuously working towards the holistic development of pilgrimage and heritage sites associated with Lord Buddha, ensuring that pilgrims visiting from across the country and abroad receive world-class facilities, said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Deputy CM Keshav Maurya at CIHTS, Sarnath on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking as chief guest at an event organised to mark the ‘Dhamma Chakra Pravartana Day’ on Wednesday at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), Sarnath, under the joint aegis of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi, and CIHTS, Sarnath.

Maurya remarked that the entire world is now acknowledging the relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings. He noted that global interest in Lord Buddha’s teachings is steadily growing, and the government remains committed to providing all possible support for the development of Buddhist sites and organising religious and cultural events.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation. On the occasion, students from the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies captivated the audience with impressive cultural performances.