Govt determined to take effective action in every case of dispute: U.P. CM at Janta Darbar

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised his government’s unwavering commitment to taking effective action in every case, urging officials to promptly and genuinely address disputes as they arise. The statement comes in the wake of six killings over a land dispute in a village in Deoria.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

During the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur, CM Yogi held a public interaction session, or “janta darbar,” at the Digvijaya Nath Auditorium within the Goraknath Temple. He reassured the gathered attendees that the government was dedicated to resolving their legitimate concerns. CM Yogi issued a series of directives to officials, which included the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards land encroachers and to impose appropriate penalties on them.

Moreover, he urged the authorities to provide homes to those in need through the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and extend financial assistance for healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Additionally, he stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible individual receives an Ayushman card, a requirement to avail of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana benefits.

CM Yogi personally attended to approximately 250 visitors, attentively listening to their problems one by one and instructing the relevant officials to ensure satisfactory resolutions. He also directed officials to remain vigilant in light of the upcoming festive season. He forbade the installation of Goddess Durga pandals on roads and asked for restrictions on the use of DJ music and its volume during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols.

Furthermore, CM Yogi emphasised the need to repair roads along the Durga procession routes to eliminate electrical wire hazards. He instructed divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra and ADG Akhil Kumar to consistently monitor the progress of ongoing construction projects and maintain the highest quality standards throughout.

