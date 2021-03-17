Home / Cities / Others / Govt mulling to establish state transport corporation: Transport minister
Govt mulling to establish state transport corporation: Transport minister

UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:24 PM IST
RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is planning to constitute a state transport corporation to boost public transport in the state, state tansport minister Champai Soren in the assembly on Wednesday.

The announcement came in reply to a question put up by Congress legislator Deepika Pandey Singh, highlighting how lack of public transport in her constituency was hampering life of people, in all aspects, especially the poor in rural areas. The legislator sought to know if the state government has plans to.provide public transport in her constituency.

“While there is no plan to provide public transport in that area specificially, the state government is pulling to establish State Transport Corporation,” said transport minister Champai Soren.

It is noteworthy that unlike other states Jharkhand does not have a functional transport corporation, even two decades after its creation in 2000. Intra and inter district road transport and inter state transport in the state is totally dependent on private bus operators. City transport in all cities and district tiene is largely catered by auto rickshaws.

‘Santhal area to get water from Ganga’

Water resources minister Mithlesh Thakur informed the House that the state government is working on a project to draw water from Ganga river and provide it in areas across three districts including Sahebganj, Dumka and Godda.

The minister was replying to a question on target of the state government to provide tapped drinking water to 50.28 lakh housholds actross the state by 2024.

“We are working to provide Ganga water. We have obtained the NOC from the central authorities and DPR is being made for the project. Three firms are making DPR for the project,” said Thakur.

