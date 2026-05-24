Govt plans Passport Seva Kendra-style makeover for sub-registrar offices

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a major overhaul of sub-registrar offices across the Capital, aiming to transform them into modern, technology-driven service centres modelled on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, officials said on Saturday.

Under the proposed system, registrar offices are expected to get air-conditioned waiting lounges, help desks, digital assistance counters, smart token systems, trained staff, drinking water facilities, clean washrooms and real-time application tracking. (Representative photo)

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To take the proposal forward, chief minister Rekha Gupta recently chaired a meeting with senior officials of the concerned department, during which the technology-enabled service delivery models adopted in different states were discussed.

“Citizens visiting Sub-Registrar offices deserve dignified, transparent and time-bound services,” she said.

Under the proposed system, registrar offices are expected to offer facilities comparable to those available at airports and Passport Seva Kendras, including air-conditioned waiting lounges, help desks, digital assistance counters, smart token systems, trained staff, drinking water facilities, clean washrooms and real-time application tracking.

The services offered at the sub-registrar’s office include registration of properties, issuance of power of attorney, registration of marriages, and collection of stamp duties.

The chief minister said the new-generation offices would be equipped with upgraded hardware and regularly updated software systems. Online appointment booking, pre-verification services, live application tracking and smart token management are expected to reduce waiting times and improve transparency.

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{{^usCountry}} The government is also planning to introduce advanced security and verification systems, including AI-powered facial recognition for identity verification, blockchain-backed record security and digital record management tools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government is also planning to introduce advanced security and verification systems, including AI-powered facial recognition for identity verification, blockchain-backed record security and digital record management tools. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that while private firms may assist in establishing and operating premium model registrar centres, all statutory powers and final decision-making authority will remain with government officials.