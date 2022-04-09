Govt ready for talks with Maoists if they express faith in Constitution: Baghel
RAIPUR: Expressing satisfaction over the decline of Maoist incidents in the state, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the government is ready to hold talks with the Maoists if they express their faith in the Constitution of India.
“I have been saying from the first day we formed the government in the state that if the Maoists express faith in the Constitution of India, then our government is ready for talks at any platform,” the chief minister told reporters on Friday.
When asked about the Kondagaon district of Bastar division being moved from ‘most affected district’ to ‘district of concern’ by ministry of home affairs (MHA) in the list of worst-Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts, Baghel said, “This is fact that Maoist incidents have gone down in the state and are continuously decreasing… Earlier only the news related to Maoism used to dominate in both electronic and print media. We have done this through our public welfare schemes and the trust of the people”.
According to the state government records, in the last five years Maoist related violence has dipped from 479 incidents in 2017 to 226 in 2021.
While 337 Maoists have been killed in police encounters in the same period, the total number of Maoist arrests have gone down from 1,016 in 2017 and 1,136 in 2018 to 487 in 2021.Over the last five years, 218 security force personnel and 256 civilians too have been killed in Bastar.
“We want peace and normalcy to return to Bastar and the region and make various efforts in this direction,” Baghel added.
Baghel, in his first interview with HT after forming the government in 2019, had said that Maoism is a politico-economic problem which could not be eradicated by security forces and streamlining of affected people is important. Baghel had then said that the government will have to create trust among the tribals of Bastar and claimed that any ideology should not be tackled with guns.
-
Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham
The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India in 1970's after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple's sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11. After Bharti's claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon.
-
Delhi sees two early morning fire outbreaks, few injuries reported
A fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops spread over three buildings, reported news agency ANI. Delhi Fire Service, Divisional Fire Officer, Rajinder Atwal, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. Another blaze at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured. They have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital for treatment.
-
TMC leader’s murder probe handed to CBI
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh, following which violence broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum district that killed nine people last month. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death when 10 houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village on March 21, in a suspected fallout of the murder of Sheikh.
-
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a UT, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that efforts were on to make Mumbai a Union Territory and “bring in Centre's rule in the city”. Raut further alleged that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businessmen were part of this “conspiracy”.
-
Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi
A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to The woman, Arti Devi's left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi's Mundka on Wednesday night. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.
