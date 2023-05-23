Now, class 6th & 8th students of U.P. govt schools to learn about Sindhi deities, personalities

PRAYAGRAJ In a first, students studying in government-run upper primary schools of the state functioning under the U.P. Basic Education Council will study about deities, great personalities and freedom fighters of the Sindhi society from this academic session (2023-24). As per the 2011 census, there are 2,772,364 Sindhi speakers in India. (HT Photo)

From this session, the subject matter based on such deities and great men -- including Lord Jhulelal -- has been added in the textbooks of classes 6 and 8 that have been sent to more than 40,000 government-run upper primary schools functioning in the 75 districts of the state, said state basic education department officials.

Principal of Prayagraj-based State Institute of Education (SIE), Naval Kishore, said that the subject text on Lord Jhulelal has been added to the book ‘Great Personality’ of class 6th, which is taught as part of the subject of moral education. The Sindhi society considers Lord Jhulelal to be an incarnation of Varun Dev (water god) and celebrates his incarnation day as Cheti Chand.

Information related to Saint Baba Asudaram Sahib and Amar Shaheed Bhagwat Kanwar Ram Sahib has been added on page no 68 of class 8 history textbook ‘Our History and Civil Life’ Part III in the chapter ‘Renaissance in India’. Likewise, inspirational personality of Amar Shaheed Hemu Kalani has been added to the lesson ‘British forced to leave India’ of this book, he added.

Assistant Deputy Director of Education and Coordinator of Holistic Education at the State Institute of Education, Prayagraj, Deepti Mishra, shared that in order to give maximum information about great personalities to the children, a QR code has been given in each lesson, which can be scanned from mobile phones to get detailed or extra information.

It is worth mentioning that instructions were given last year by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to include life stories and inspirational personalities of great men and freedom fighters of Sindhi society in the course curriculum, officials said.

As per the 2011 census, there are 2,772,364 Sindhi speakers in India. However, this number does not include ethnic Sindhis who no longer speak the language. The Sindhi people live mainly in the north-western part of India -- including states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

