Govt trying to cover up NEET leak issue: Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Ajay Rai on Friday accused the Centre of attempting to “cover up” the NEET paper leak issue, alleging that students protesting at Jantar Mantar had never demanded a fast-track court and that the government was diverting attention from their core concerns.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Ajay Rai being welcomed in Prayagraj on Friday (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to media persons at the district court premises after appearing in connection with a court matter before the court of ADJ SM Tripathi, Rai condemned the police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

He paid tribute to students who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over the paper leak and reiterated the Congress’ demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He alleged that the Modi government and the RSS had taken control of the education system and pushed it towards ruin.

Rai alleged that the paper leak was the handiwork of an organised racket enjoying government patronage. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that the government had failed to safeguard the interests of youth and had not fulfilled its electoral promises.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the Congress and the entire Opposition stood firmly with the students and urged the government to address their grievances instead of suppressing their voices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Congress and the entire Opposition stood firmly with the students and urged the government to address their grievances instead of suppressing their voices. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On his arrival in Prayagraj, Rai was welcomed by city Congress president Fuzail Hashmi, Trans-Ganga unit Congress president Ashfaq Ahmad, Manish Mishra, Kishore Varshney, Sudhakar Tiwari, Mukund Tiwari and other party leaders and workers.