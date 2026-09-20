Pathanamthitta , A granite slab has been stolen from a tomb at a church cemetery in the Mallappally area here, the third such theft reported in the locality since July, officials said on Sunday.

Granite slab stolen from tomb in Mallappally church cemetery, third such theft since July

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The latest incident took place at St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Anicadu near Mallappally, where a black granite slab measuring six feet long and three feet wide was removed from the tomb of Annamma Kurien, police said.

The theft came to light on Sunday morning when people reached the cemetery for prayers and noticed that the slab was missing.

They subsequently alerted the Keezhvaipur police.

The latest theft comes as police investigate two similar incidents reported in July, when granite slabs were stolen from tombs at Mar Thomas Church in Vengalassery and Zion Mar Thoma Church cemetery in Mankuzhippadi, both within the Keezhvaipur police station limits, officials said.

Police suspect that the three incidents are interconnected and are looking into the possible involvement of the same person or group.

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{{^usCountry}} The modus operandi in all three cases appears to be similar, with the accused allegedly targeting church cemeteries without CCTV cameras, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The modus operandi in all three cases appears to be similar, with the accused allegedly targeting church cemeteries without CCTV cameras, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police will examine fingerprint samples collected from the latest crime scene to determine whether they can help establish a link with the earlier cases, officials said.

The slabs, each measuring six feet by three feet and bearing an engraved cross, are difficult to reuse, raising suspicion that the thefts could be linked to persons involved in granite fabrication or tomb construction, police said.

Following the incidents in July, police had increased night patrolling near religious places within the station limits, officials said.

Following the latest theft, police plan to hold a meeting with priests and members of churches in the area and request that they install CCTV cameras with proper power backup to prevent such incidents.

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Police will register a case after receiving a complaint from the family members of the deceased whose tomb was targeted.

A police team is checking CCTV footage from houses and shops in the vicinity to gather information about the accused, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.