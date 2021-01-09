Greater Noida: 24-year-old acquitted of charges under POCSO Act as victim counters FIR claims

GREATER NOIDA: District court has acquitted a man of charges levied under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code as the victim claimed that her father had got the FIR lodged under influence by some villagers, since the man had a physical altercation with some villagers.

As per prosecution’s version on November 19, 2018 at Dankaur police station, an FIR under IPC sections 354A, 342, 506 and POCSO Act had been filed against Rishu. It was alleged in the FIR that the 16-year-old daughter of the complainant had gone to school on November 17, 2018 and on the way, Rishu at gunpoint, took her inside his room and attempted sexual assault. After she raised an alarm, neighbours rushed and rescued her. Rishu had claimed he was innocent and implicated in a false case.

The victim’s father told the court that he was not at home when the purported incident took place. Neighbours and his daughter had informed him and he had lodged FIR. He confirmed his signature in the complaint and gave similar statements in cross examination before the court during trial, but the court observed that the complainant was not an eyewitness.

The victim confirmed that she had given a statement to the police and also gave statements before the magistrate. In her two statements, she said that on November 17, 2018 there was some clash between villagers. Her father, upon being influenced by some villagers’, had lodged the FIR. She stated that she knew the accused and further stated that the neither the accused nor any other person sexually assaulted her.

“Additional district judge Vineet Chaudhary has acquitted the accused of charges under IPC section 354A, 342, 506 and POCSO act. As the accused was on bail, his bail bonds were cancelled. Further, the accused has been directed to file a personal bond of Rs.25, 000 stating he will appear before appellate court if the victim files appeal against the order,” JP Bhati, senior special public prosecution officer, said.