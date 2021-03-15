Home / Cities / Others / Green NIBM: Residents’ forum, forest trust plant trees along 1km stretch to prevent littering
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE The NIBM-Undri road residents’ forum, in association with the Anandvan Forest Trust, has planted trees along one side of a road in the area, which has witnessed dumping of garbage in the recent past.

A water tanker has also been commissioned to water the plants.

Earlier, this one-km stretch of the road had seen the installation of boards appealing to residents to put an end to garbage littering in the area.

Anand Kumar, president of the trust, said, “We want to make Pune one of the greenest cities in the country and a disease-free city. Tree plantation will ensure that the environment is safe and citizens have plenty of pure oxygen to breathe, which will help tide the current pandemic.”

Forum office bearer, Shahnaz Chawla, said, “Our mission is ‘green NIBM’, and we will take the help of all stakeholders to make it a garbage-free area at the earliest. Members of the forum will be at the site, from NIBM chowk to Everyjoy premises, every morning from 7am to 9am to clean the garbage, supervise the sanitation workers and ensure that the plants are looked after and watered.”

