To push for environmental conservation, AKTU connects founders of green startups with policymakers of U.P. govt

LUCKNOW The Innovation Hub of Uttar Pradesh at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is taking a new initiative to encourage Green Startups that are working to protect the environment by giving them a platform for engagement with policymakers of the state government.

World Environment Day programme held at AKTU. (HT File)

This year, United Nation’s theme focuses on the solutions related to ‘Plastic Pollution’ under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, said AKTU vice chancellor JP Pandey. As people from across the globe come together to commemorate the World Environment Day by cleaning up beaches, planting trees, and holding marches in an effort to revive the environment, the green startups aims to take their businesses a notch up with cleaner practices.

In a unique initiative, five startups were shortlisted to pitch their sustainability startup products and services during the programme. Later, a roundtable discussion was also held for all the environment-related startups. An interaction was also held with the policymakers and bureaucrats where they shared their views.

At the World Environment Day programme held at AKTU, these green start up pitched their business models. Those present at the event included -- Sarvan Baghel, OSD to the chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as the chief guest of the program; Rajendra Pensia, special secretary, department of Urban Planning, and Akshay Tripathi, Managing Director, U.P. Electronics Corporation graced the occasion as guest of honors. The presidential address was made by Manish Gaur, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow.

On the occasion, Sarvan Baghel said that a lot is being done by the government to make people aware of the repercussions of the hazardous waste that people are throwing in the environment. It’s an added responsibility of the sustainability startups to make people environmentally conscious decisions and contribute transition to a greener future.

Many innovative solutions are being already developed by ‘Green Startups’ like biodegradable plastic made from algae; measuring, reporting, and reducing the carbon footprint; alternative energy sources; protection of the waterbodies and biodiversity, reusable water bottles and many more. Establishing a sustainable startup model is not an easy process. Baghel congratulated the Innovation Hub Team for making a stupendous effort on taking up a very proactive challenge to protect the environment with robust startup solutions.

Rajendra Pensia said that more than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of that, less than 10% is recycled. Today, plastic clogs the landfills, leaches into the ocean and is combusted into toxic smoke, making it one of the gravest threats to the planet. Not only that, what is less known is that microplastics find their way into the food we eat, the water we drink and even the air we breathe.

Akshay Tripathi said that inventions by Indian startups are proof of technological advancement and optimistic influence generated from maintaining an environmentally cognisant approach to business. Global climate, government backing, and private investments have developed a beneficial ecosystem for startups to test and design solutions fitted for India.

Different government initiatives such as Zero Defect, Zero Effect (ZED) are building a robust ecosystem of sustainability drivers. The contemporary line of young eco-entrepreneurs is carrying the sustainability narrative onwards, innovating their company prototypes and presenting a sustainability first philosophy recognized in a new era of environmentally cognisant products and services. They are being supported by the vibrant multiple sustainability-driven ecosystems, strengthening its stimulus.