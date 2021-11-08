Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Grenade hurled at CIA office in SBS Nagar, no one hurt

JALANDHAR A low-intensity grenade exploded on the premises of the Punjab Police’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday
People familiar with the development said it was probably a China-made low-intensity grenade and thrown from the periphery of the CIA office building in SBS Nagar (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST
By Gagandeep Jassowal

JALANDHAR A low-intensity grenade exploded on the premises of the Punjab Police’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. However, no one was hurt in the incident, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The CIA wing office is located on the SBS Nagar-Jalandhar road, around 2.5km from the district administration complex in the city. SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed the development, adding that things will be clear soon as the investigations are on.

People familiar with the development said it was probably a China-made low-intensity grenade and thrown from the periphery. It dropped on the office’s outer gallery, they said, adding counterintelligence officials and forensic experts were on the spot since Monday morning to collect evidence.

