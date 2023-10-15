GTA threatens to stop work at two hydel power projects over Teesta after floods

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), a semi-autonomous body which governs the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in north Bengal, has threatened to stop two hydel power projects over the Teesta River in Kalimpong after a flash flood killed more than 90 people in Sikkim last week.

Teesta Low Dam Project (TLDP) III at Reang (Twitter Photo)

“We will not allow the Teesta Low Dam Project (TLDP) III at Reang and TLDP-IV at Kalijhora to function unless the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) addresses local concerns, including building up of embankments,” said Anit Thapa, chief executive of GTA.

While TLDP-III produces 132 MW of power, TLDP-IV produces 160 MW of power and both are over the River Teesta. Locals too have voiced their concerns.

The River Teesta, which originates from a glacial lake Khangchung Chho at an elevation of 5,280m in northeastern Sikkim, passes through Sikkim and four districts of West Bengal before entering Bangladesh.

“Teesta River’s height has gone up in Kalimpong and Darjeeling district due to the sand accumulated due to flood. This has posed a bigger threat and the NHPC must build embankments. Till they address the problems, we will not allow the two projects to function,” Thapa said.

Thapa’s statement came after an administrative meeting in Kalimpong on Friday to take stock of the damages caused.

A flash flood, triggered by an outburst in a glacial lake, barrelled down the Teesta in Sikkim on October 4. The flood washed away the Teesta-III dam at Chungthang in north Sikkim.

Some areas in Kalimpong district in West Bengal, including Rangpo, Tarkhola, Melli, Teesta Bazar, Ghel Khola, 29th Mile and Reang were also hit by the flash flood. The National Highway 10 connecting West Bengal with Sikkim was also washed away at multiple places.

The water level of Teesta has increased due to siltation and locals apprehend that the affected areas, both in Sikkim and West Bengal, have become more vulnerable.

“Had there been proper embankments on the Teesta River, the quantum of the damage would have been much less. Now, the damage caused by the flood is beyond our imagination,” said Mina Sherpa, a resident of 29th Mile.

Manita Bhujel of Ghel Khola, whose house has come fully under the debris said, “Unless the NHPC constructs embankments, the Teesta would regularly enter the villages and destroy everything.”

Even though the district administration of Kalimpong refused to comment, the NHPC authorities said they were working on the issue.

“We will try to do whatever is possible within our purview. Multiple agencies are working to restore normalcy. In the hills, vulnerable points keep on developing and we undertake regular surveys. Our team is on the job. Only two of the four units at TLDP-IV are operational at present. All four units of TLDP-III have been kept shut due to silt brought in by the flood waters,” said LK Tripathi, executive director (Siliguri-region) of NHPC.

