Guava production in Prayagraj: Horticulture dept steps in to help increase yield, maintain quality

The state horticulture department has launched fresh attempts on the instructions of the state government, to promote guava farming and maintain fruit quality in Prayagraj. The effort is being so that farmers earn good income through their yields and don’t lose interest in the cultivation of the world-famous fruit.

The department is training farmers and guava cultivators on how to produce good crops using better techniques. Under the special drive, farmers and horticulturists from Prayagraj and adjoining districts were given training at the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre, Khusru Bagh. The department provides free one-month training to farmers and gardeners.

This effort was necessitated by guava production witnessing a fall in Prayagraj in recent years for various reasons, including bad weather and pests.

Known for its colour and taste, the Allahabadi Amrood, famous in the country and even abroad, used to set the cash registers ringing for cultivators but now, but of late, farmer interest seems to have been cooling toward its cultivation.

Horticulture training specialist at the Khusro Bagh training centre, VK Singh, said that last year, guava production was hit for various reasons. Among them the major one was fruit flies.

Due to early monsoon, the yield was heavier which affected the quality and quantity of the guava crop in winter. Under new experiments at Khusro Bagh and other places in Prayagraj and Kaushambi etc attempts are being made to control pests and monsoon production of guava.

Singh said that farmers have been given tips to control monsoon crops under which 10% of urea has to be sprinkled on some special species of guava. Sprinkling 15% urea on L49 species of guava, twice during May, controls production in monsoon. This results in better yield of guava in winters.

Singh further said that farmers were asked to use a special pheromone trap (fruit fly trap) which easily traps male flies and controls their breeding. The horticulture department launched a drive to encourage farmers for guava production so that the fruit maintains its fame in the country and abroad.

