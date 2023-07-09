Gujarat man held for sharing classified information with Pak agent

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday apprehended an individual from Kutch on suspicion of divulging classified and sensitive information to a woman operative affiliated with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, officials familiar with the matter said.

Officials have identified the accused as Nilesh Balia, an employee working in the electrical department of the Central Public Works Department at the Border Security Force headquarters in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Sunil Joshi, Gujarat ATS superintendent of police said Balia came in touch with the Pakistani agent in January 2023.

“The accused was lured into a honey trap by the woman who was working as Balia’s handler in Pakistan. She successfully convinced him to disclose confidential information in exchange for monetary compensation,” Joshi said.

Officials said that Balia received a total of Rs.28,800 via multiple UPI transactions as payment for the information he shared with the alleged Pakistani agent.

BSF in its media release has said that Balia, a resident of Bhuj, is employed as a peon on a contractual basis in the CPWD located at the BSF campus in Bhuj. “He is not a BSF employee nor has any connections with BSF,” as per the release.

