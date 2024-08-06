Gujarat: Couple, teenage son found dead at home in Morbi; cops find suicide note

A couple in their fifties and their teenage son allegedly committed suicide in their apartment in Morbi town of Gujarat on Tuesday. The police discovered the bodies in different rooms of their flat on the fourth floor of a residential building. Representational image.

A relative called the police after finding their bodies in the bedroom, living room, and kitchen early in the morning. The husband, a businessman who owned a hardware store in Morbi, along with his wife and their son, were found hanging when the police broke open the house.

A suicide note found at the scene indicated personal reasons for the drastic step. The family, in the note, reportedly said they were fed up with life and that no one should be blamed for their decision, the police said.

“The family committed suicide in the morning. The details are still unfolding, but it appears there was no foul play involved. A suicide note written in Gujarati was found, which indicated that the family was overwhelmed by life’s challenges. The note explicitly states that no one else is to be blamed for it,” superintendent of police Rahul Tripathi said.

The police have sent the bodies to the Morbi civil hospital for postmortem examination.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290