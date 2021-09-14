Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till September 25
others

Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till September 25

The night curfew will be in place between 11pm and 6am in cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Gujarat recorded 12 cases of Covid-19 infection from only three districts on Monday while no deaths were reported. (Representational photo)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in eight major cities of the state till September 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

The state administration announced restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential vehicles in eight major cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot, between 11pm and 6am from Wednesday till September 25, according a tweet by news agency ANI. The ongoing restriction was to end on Wednesday. 

The government had eased the night curfew in these cities during Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.

The move comes close on the heels of Gujarat recording 12 cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday from only three districts, and zero reported casualty from the virus. Gujarat's Covid-19  tally stood at 8,25,629 till Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus gujarat news covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of wild bears playing football in Odisha goes viral

Repeated misbehaviour with tourists to be a non-bailable offence in Rajasthan

Air India cancels Delhi flight after plane hits bird before take-off from Raipur

Rabid dog on the loose, Ludhiana MC team on the look out
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP