Gurugram may see rainfall for next three days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert over the next three days in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, Gurugram is likely to witness an overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers over the weekend.

Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological centre in Chandigarh, a regional unit of the IMD, said, “A fresh active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Friday onwards. Due to this, isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely in south Haryana on Friday and increase thereafter, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Over the next three to four days, minimum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees and decrease thereafter.”

On Thursday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees below normal and the highest maximum temperature for the day across the state. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees, which was three degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Gurugram reported ‘very poor’ quality of air with an air quality index (AQI) of 324 for the third consecutive day according to the 4pm bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Friday also. The air quality is likely to improve significantly and reach ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Saturday and Sunday.