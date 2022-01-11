Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: MCG canteen found to be operating illegally

Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByKartik Kumar

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has discovered that a canteen had been allegedly operating illegally in its building since 2019, prompting officials to order an inquiry into the matter.

The canteen is located on the second floor of the MCG’s Sector 34 office, next to its engineering wing.

Last month, some MCG employees had complained about the quality of food and beverages served in the canteen. Subsequently, the food safety department of the Haryana government carried out a surprise inspection at the canteen.

“During the inspection, the food safety department found that there was no adherence to any food safety or quality control measures and they immediately sealed the canteen. When MCG officials initiated further inquisition in the matter, they discovered that the canteen’s tender period had expired nearly two years ago and it was functioning illegally,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

As per the official quoted above, the civic body also did not receive a monthly rent of 90,000 after the tender period expired.

Following this discovery, additional municipal commissioner Dr Vijaypal Yadav initiated an inquiry into the matter.

“The canteen operator has been directed to submit requisite documents in the matter. Due to the third wave of the Civid-19 pandemic, the investigation is progressing at a slow pace. However, once all the details are procured and examined, we will be initiating action in the matter as per law,” said Yadav.

The MCG has been operating out of its main office in Sector 34 since February 2015, on a 20 lakh monthly lease from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The MCG is in the process of constructing its own 11-storey building in Sector 14 near Vyapar Sadan. The building has space reserved for a cafeteria and shops, among others.

