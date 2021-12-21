Had Cong govt punished Bargari accused, sacrilege will have stopped

Hoshiarpur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann said that had the Congress government punished the Bargari sacrilege accused, incidents of desecration at the Golden Temple and in the Kapurthala village would not have happened.

“Had the accused been prosecuted, no one would have dared indulge in such heinous activities,” he said while addressing a rally in Mukerian on Monday.

He added that tha incidents of sacrilege took place due to political ill will. Stating that no one could escape God’s judgment, he said that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh fell from grace because he had taken a false oath on Gutka Sahib. The Badal clan would meet the same fate for misusing religion for their vested interests, he added.

“The Guru does not need a saviour as, he is himself the savior. His ways are silent, but he will definitely do the justice”, he stated. Mann said the Badals took shelter in religion whenever they faced a threat to their authority.

“Just as a squirrel hides behind a photo frame on the wall during the day and comes out at night to feed on insects, Badals hide behind the veil of religion after committing wrongs and come out at favourable time,” he alleged.

He alleged that due to the connivance of Captain Amarinder Singh and Badals, the guilty of Bargari case could not be brought to book. He said the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Bargari sacrilege and related incidents was just an eyewash.

He appealed to the people to vote for AAP in the coming elections if they wanted a clean and empathetic government.

Taking a jibe at SAD patriarch, he said, “Parkash Singh Badal, 94, is seeking another chance to serve. I advise him to take rest, play cards with his age group and let the new generation serve people.”

