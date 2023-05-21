Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express damaged due to lightning, hailstorm in Odisha

A Norwester accompanied by hailstorm damaged the windscreen of the main engine, as well as, the glass window of some compartments of the newly-launched Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Sunday afternoon 30 km away from Bhadrak railway station of Odisha, railway officials said.

Vande Bharat Express train (File Photo)

The 22896 Vande Bharat Express was hit by lightning and a hailstorm that cracked the windscreen of the driver’s cabin, said officials.

Officials said that the overhead electric wire was also damaged by an uprooted tree resulting in the train being stranded at the Baitarani Road railway overbridge for over two hours.

“All the 250 passengers on the train are safe. A diesel engine will clear the train very soon from the site to Manjuri Road as the pantograph is entangled with the overhead wire. After the train is cleared up to Manjuri Road, it will again work with its normal engine up to its destination. The train is expected to travel to Howrah after 7.30 pm,” said an official of the East Coast Railways.

Several passengers on the train took to social media to complain about the lack of electricity in the coaches after being stranded.

The 16th Vande Bharat Express, Odisha’s first semi-high-speed train connecting the holy city of Puri to West Bengal’s Howrah, was virtually flagged-off on Thursday by prime minister Narendra Modi who called it a symbol of India’s progress. The Indian Railways plan to run the express in all the states by next month.