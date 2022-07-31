Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour to be available at post offices f or 25

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Tricolour or the national flag would be available at all head post offices for ₹25, postmaster general Krishna Kumar Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav said that the department of posts has been tasked with utilising its reach and manpower across the country by making people aware of the importance of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Under this campaign, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 onwards.

The country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the 75 years of independence and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a part of it.

The officials of the postal department would also motivate families to join the campaign and hoist the national flag.

“On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, a selfie point (philately frame of national flag along with postage stamps and special covers issued on the freedom struggle), would be installed at each head postoffice under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and people would be encouraged to take selfies here,” Yadav said in a media statement.

“People would be encouraged to share their selfies on social media handles of India Post and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav tagging #Indiapost4Tiranga and #HarGharTiranga. Along with the campaign on social media, prabhat pheris will also be organised with the participation of postal workers and local citizens,” Yadav added.