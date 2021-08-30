Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana badminton body felicitates shuttlers, coaches

₹15 lakh per annum has been approved for outstanding badminton players who will participate in international matches
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Players at the felicitation ceremony in Panchkula on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

As many as 21 shuttlers from Haryana region, who won medals in national championships held at Bhubaneshwar, Bhagalpur and Rajahmundry, were honoured with cash prizes by Haryana Badminton Association (HBA) in Panchkula on Sunday. Two coaches, Pravesh and Rohit Madan were also honoured with 5,000 each.

President of HBA Devender Singh, IAS, ACS, government of Haryana, gave away cash prizes to the victorious shuttlers. General secretary, Badminton Association of India, and general secretary of HBA Ajay Singhania was also present during the function.

HBA also approved 15 lakh per annum for the outstanding badminton players of Haryana who will participate in the international tournaments in future.

Those felicitated include Anupama Upadhyaya, Devika Sihag, Ridhi Kaur Toor, Gagan, Manav, Omkaran Sharma, Mayank Rana, Rijul Saini, Sunny Nehra, Muskan Sangwan (all from Panchkula), Ravi, Sakshi (from Sonepat), Mohit Gauri, Kartik Jindal (Sirsa), Kush Chugh, Abhin, Tanvi Thakur (from Faridabad), Bharat (Gurugram), Surinder Kumar and Varinder Singh (veteran category).

CBA holds AGM

The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) conducted its annual general body meeting on Sunday and took decisions in order to boost sports now that activities have resumed.

The meeting was presided over by Col Raj Parmar, senior-vice president, CBA, and was convened by Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, CBA. It was decided that special incentives and cash prizes will be given to shuttlers, along with veterans, who secure top three positions in the national badminton championships. Also, state tournaments will be organised for all age-groups at the earliest. CBA also aims to provide support to the needy and talented players playing for Chandigarh.

