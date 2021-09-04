Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana DGP reviews preparations ahead of farmers' Karnal protest
others

Haryana DGP reviews preparations ahead of farmers’ Karnal protest

As farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) are scheduled to gherao Karnal mini-secretariat on August 7 (Tuesday), director general of police (DGP) PK Aggarwal on Saturday reviewed law and order preparations in Karnal
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal reviewed law and order preparations in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The protest comes days after clashes between farmers and police in Karnal and Moga left several injured on both sides. The SKM will also hold a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, pressing for their demands including action against officials responsible for the clashes.

Accompanied by Karnal range IG Mamta Singh, SPs of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal along with other officials, the DGP chaired a meeting at the secretariat.

Interacting with the media, he said issues like crime, and law and order will be reviewed along with the protests. He added that as intimated earlier, the protests should be peaceful.

“The farm unions are in touch with the Karnal DC and SP. We are preparing for the protest,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, scores of farmers from villages in Ambala are moving for Muzaffarnagar on Saturday to take part at the mahapanchayat on Sunday.

BKU (Charuni) district vice-president Gulab Singh said the UP rally will be historical. “Whatever is decided unanimously at the mahapanchayat will be implemented. A repeat of Bengal elections where BJP lost will be seen in the UP assembly elections,” he said.

Farmers from different districts of Punjab crossed the Shambhu border for the mahapanchayat venue.

