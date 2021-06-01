Haryana power dept extends deadline for bill payment till June 14

The power department in Haryana has extended the deadline for payment of electricity bills from June 7 to June 14. Consumers, whose payment due dates fall between May 3 and June 7, can now pay their bills up without any additional charge till June 14, said a government spokesperson.

Officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said that in case there’s a delay in bill payment, consumers have to pay 5% electricity surcharge.

Earlier, the state government had announced that no surcharge would be charged on late payment of electricity bills during the lockdown.

A DHBVN spokesperson, requesting anonymity, said, “The due date has been extended in view of the extension of the lockdown. All users, under any category, will get this benefit.”

Last week, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh had announced that the power utilities would not charge any additional surcharge on electricity bills during the lockdown. The government had earlier deferred the contentious move of collecting security deposit of four months from the consumers, which was opposed by people — especially industry owners​.

About 5% electricity surcharge is taken from consumers if there is a delay in the bill payment, said the DHBVN officials.

Earlier, the power department had announced the waiver in surcharge from May 3 to May 24, but the DHBVN extended it till June 3, but now it has been now extended till the lockdown is in place.