HC rejects bail plea of Ashraf in 2015 double murder case

The Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Khalid Azeem also known as Mohd Ashraf, brother of mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in a double murder case of 2015. The court said he was the real brother of dreaded criminal Atiq Ahmad, and very recently, named in the murder of Umesh Pal, main witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

(HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This double murder case of 2015 was registered under the Dhoomangaj police station of Prayagraj district.

Rejecting the bail application of Ashraf, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “The accused-applicant is the real brother of the dreaded criminal, gangster and Bahubali, Atiq Ahmad, who has to his credit more than 100 cases registered for committing heinous offences. The accused-applicant is not only the brother of the dreaded criminal and bahubali but he himself is a hardened criminal and gangster.”

Elaborating the criminal antecedents of the applicant, the court in its order dated March 2 said, “Very recently, the accused-applicant has been named in another heinous offence of murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness in the murder case of Raju Pal. Umesh Pal and two police security personnel have been killed in broad daylight allegedly in a criminal conspiracy of the present accused-applicant and his brother by firing multiple gun shots at Umesh Pal and his two security personnel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the present case, an FIR was registered on September 25, 2015. It was alleged that the complainant - Mohd Abid was fired upon by seven named accused in the FIR, because of old enmity. As a result of the firing, two persons – one Surjeet and another – were killed. The accused-applicant was not named in the FIR. The chargesheet was filed against the named accused.

However, in further investigation, the name of the accused-applicant and 13 other accused came to light for committing the crime.

In the statement of the witnesses – Munnu and Jalru Hasan – it was stated that the accused-applicant was involved in conspiracy for committing the crime.